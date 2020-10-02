It’s all about quintessential Joburg style and glamour at the new Level Seven Restaurant and Sky Bar, which opened yesterday on the top floor of Joburg’s new Radisson Hotel. Located in a private estate in Bredell, Kempton Park, the space is the latest project by renowned Joburg restaurateur Desmond Mabuza and epitomises the same luxury and opulence with which his Morningside institution, Signature, has become synonymous.

Situated, as the name suggests, on the seventh floor of the property, the restaurant displays magnificent views of the city, day and night. Designed to be bold, modern, sexy, and luxurious, the space combines contemporary design with a truly local flair. Mabuza hopes that Level Seven will offer diners an elegant refuge from the bustle of the city.