It’s all about quintessential Joburg style and glamour at the new Level Seven Restaurant and Sky Bar, which opened yesterday on the top floor of Joburg’s new Radisson Hotel. Located in a private estate in Bredell, Kempton Park, the space is the latest project by renowned Joburg restaurateur Desmond Mabuza and epitomises the same luxury and opulence with which his Morningside institution, Signature, has become synonymous.
Situated, as the name suggests, on the seventh floor of the property, the restaurant displays magnificent views of the city, day and night. Designed to be bold, modern, sexy, and luxurious, the space combines contemporary design with a truly local flair. Mabuza hopes that Level Seven will offer diners an elegant refuge from the bustle of the city.
The cuisine is described as “modern international”, and guests can expect beetroot-stained salmon, baby lobster, coffee-rubbed fillet, and more. The menu is extensive, ensuring that everyone will find something to their fancy. Expect the same generous portions, big flavours, and interesting twists that have made Signature such a hot spot.
The wine — a passion of Mabuza’s — is sure to impress too. The restaurant cellar features an impressive and diverse selection of both local and international wines. However, if cocktails are more your thing, fear not, because Level Seven boasts not one, but two bar areas — sit back and enjoy your favourite cocktail or fine spirit in the bar lounge or at the Sky Bar while taking in the dazzling views of Joburg.
In addition to the restaurant and bars, the establishment also offers the option of private dining rooms — fantastic for meetings, business lunches, and private events too. The outside deck area features the most glamorous of poolside cabanas, perfect for the upcoming summer days.
Its close proximity to OR Tambo International Airport makes it an oasis of fine food, wine, and design for the stylish traveller seeking a taste of luxury before or after a flight. Level Seven is sure to be the place to see and be seen this season!
• Level Seven Restaurant and Sky Bar is located on the top floor of the Radisson Hotel, corner 3rd and 6th Avenue, Bredell, Kempton Park. Call 010-541-1300 or email: reception@levelsevenrestaurant.co.za