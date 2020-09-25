Steve Steinfeld takes his first post-lockdown trip to the Cape and eats his way through the city — here’s what he recommends.

THE FINE DINING DESTINATION: Salsify at The Roundhouse

Chef Ryan Cole is undoubtedly one of the country’s most promising young chefs. A protégé under renowned chef Luke Dale Roberts, Cole headed up The Test Kitchen before opening Salsify at The Roundhouse.

It is here where he has grown from strength to strength — his spring menu is perhaps one of his best yet. An incredible study in flavour, showcasing top-notch ingredients to the best of their abilities. Its refined, elegant, and deceptively simple cooking. From the welcoming bite of slow-cooked pig head, daikon slaw, and vinegar jelly — a fabulous mouthful of salty, sour, and tangy — to the steamed crayfish with miso butter, roasted baby corn risotto — an exceptional exercise in umami — and everything in between, it is certainly a meal to remember. Concise and carefully considered, this is very clever cooking indeed.

THE CONTEMPORARY FAVOURITE: The Pot Luck Club

A visit to The Pot Luck Club is always a good idea. The glass box atop The Old Biscuit Mill not only serves up stunning panoramic views of Cape Town but it’s also where chef Jason Kosmas (under the guidance of Luke Dale Roberts) is serving up fine fare to match.