If Covid-19 has taught those in the restaurant industry anything, it’s the necessity of adapting to the times — a lesson the team at Glory has learned all too well.

At the beginning of the month, the popular pop-up announced that its private-dining experience in the suburbs of Westdene will sadly be coming to an end. The last service will be on 27 September until which time they will be serving lunch from Thursdays to Saturdays.

But being innovative in the face of a pandemic and learning how to navigate life post-lockdown has meant the team has been cooking up some exciting new food experiences.