So far, the pop-up has proven to be hugely successful, providing a bit of a sanctuary to people as restaurants have been allowed to open again. “Coming out of hard lockdown, we were a safe environment where people could reconnect with friends,” says Scott.

But this is only the beginning. Now that summer is in the air, the team wants to be in the heart of things and have a few more collaborations planned.

“It’s [our] first attempt at doing this and we’re fairly certain that this will be the direction we’ll go in,” Scott says. In October they plan to start a laidback pop-up private dining experience residency at Riva Townhouse in Bryanston and will be partnering with Nandi Dlepu’s Feel Good Series pop-up space at 44 Stanley on 30 and 31 October.

The team has a few more surprises up their sleeve so keep an eye on their Instagram account (@gloryjoburg) for more exciting collaborations.

For now, catch their pop-up at Brik which will be running until 27 September. The five-course set menu costs R250 with the option of add-on tapas and add-on mains. They still have space for the rest of the month, but seating is limited so reservations are essential. To make a booking, phone or WhatsApp 063-766-1238.