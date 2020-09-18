As leisure travel resumes and lockdown lightens, many a seasoned traveller looks to get back to exploring our beautiful country once again. Those wanderers with a culinary inclination need look no further than KwaZulu-Natal’s Summerhill Estate.

Nestled in the quiet Durban suburb of Cowies Hill is where you’ll find this gem of a food-focused, boutique hotel. It is here where chef Johannes Richter serves up his hyper-local take on fine dining; utilising a host of seasonal, regional and sustainable produce to create mouth-watering dishes, showcasing KwaZulu-Natal’s culinary diversity in both flavour and ingredient.

The hard lockdown saw Richter, who owns and runs the estate together with wife Johanna and mother Christina, adapt to the times by first offering grocery delivery baskets of their fine local fair before launching tapas baskets of ready-to-eat small plates for home enjoyment. Their latest foray sees the launch of The LivingRoom Experience Culinary Getaway.