Driving in through the Francolin Conservancy in Elandsfontein, Pretoria, we are surrounded by the fauna and flora of the reserve. The spires of The Orient Hotel, in all its eclectic, Moorish glory, becoming more visible with every approaching turn. It’s from this moment on that the immersive Restaurant Mosaic experience starts taking shape.

We’re greeted at the entrance and taken to the recently launched art museum with the now somewhat normalised temperature check and record keeping before being gifted with a pocket-sized sanitiser — the only part of the day which reminds you of the stark realities of the world outside.

After a look around the museum, a glass of Piper-Heidsick in hand, it’s time for the real show: the culinary artistry of chef Chantel Dartnall. We’re here, after all, for the first taste of her new spring menu “Nasturtium”.