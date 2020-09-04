After months of the government-mandated lockdown, our restaurant scene is slowly starting to find its feet, and with the easing of restrictions more and more of our favourite eateries are opening their doors once again.
Africa’s best restaurant and arguably SA’s most renowned eatery, The Test Kitchen, has announced their opening dates with some exciting news. October 1 2020 will not only mark its reopening, but will also see the rebranding of the famed dining hot-spot, with The Test Kitchen reopening as The Test Kitchen Origins.
“The Test Kitchen was ever-evolving … always about pushing the limits and experiences as far as we could possibly take them. But now came time for calmness and retrospection. The break has given me that time to spend with my family and reflect on the way forward,” says Luke Dale Roberts of the reasons for the change.
The new direction will see a shift away from the multi-course, evening-only, dark/light room experience that has been the basis of the The Test Kitchen’s experience for the past few years. Rather, guests will be able to choose from a three- or five-course menu offering a pared-down approach to fine dining, available for both lunch and dinner.
For Dale Roberts, it’s all about going back to the origins of what delicious food is: less manipulation, less hands — but all the flavour we’ve come to expect from the culinary great. The idea is to create an experience that is perhaps less elaborate but as luxurious as ever — shorter yet more impactful.
It’s a concept that has been a long time in the making, with the chef assessing the dining landscape even before the lockdown and realising it was time for a change.
“People want to spend less time in the dining room, while still feeling comforted, pampered and well fed! The Test Kitchen Origins is about creating a Test Kitchen experience that is more accessible,” says Dale Roberts.
Looking back, Dale Roberts’s recent LDR The Mentors collaboration and The Test Kitchen pub lunch hinted at the chef’s desire to strip things back, with both embracing a more relaxed and convivial approach to dining.
The Test Kitchen Origins menu will comprise seasonal produce, with a distinct focus on the use of small purveyors and suppliers that have enhanced The Test Kitchen experience since the beginning. Traditional English and French techniques will highlight each dish and allow patrons to savour the inherent qualities of each ingredient.
Dates: TTK Origins opens October 1 2020
Seating: Lunch (12h30–13h30) and Dinner (18h00-19h30) Monday to Friday
Price: Three-course @ R650; five-course @ R895
Reservations: Visit thetestkitchen.co.za. Bookings open on the first of each month at 8am SA time for the following month.
• They no longer take reservations via e-mail, however, they will still be able to assist telephonically at +27 (021) 447-2337. For private event (exclusive use) reservations call +27 (21) 447-2337 or you can e-mail reservations@thetestkitchen.co.za