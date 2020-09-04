After months of the government-mandated lockdown, our restaurant scene is slowly starting to find its feet, and with the easing of restrictions more and more of our favourite eateries are opening their doors once again.

Africa’s best restaurant and arguably SA’s most renowned eatery, The Test Kitchen, has announced their opening dates with some exciting news. October 1 2020 will not only mark its reopening, but will also see the rebranding of the famed dining hot-spot, with The Test Kitchen reopening as The Test Kitchen Origins.

“The Test Kitchen was ever-evolving … always about pushing the limits and experiences as far as we could possibly take them. But now came time for calmness and retrospection. The break has given me that time to spend with my family and reflect on the way forward,” says Luke Dale Roberts of the reasons for the change.