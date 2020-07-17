The opening coincides with the launch of new winter versions of the eatery’s daytime Solis and evening Luna menus, which will no doubt be brimming with the flavour, innovation, and nostalgia for which Aurum is quickly becoming known.

Where: Level 7, The Leonardo, 75 Maude St, Sandown, Johannesburg

Open: Monday-Sunday from 11am

A word from MD, chef Paulo Santo: “Support your local restaurant, whether by visiting in person or ordering in. As a business, it’s imperative; as human beings, we need your support now more than ever before.”

CAPE TOWN

3. La Colombe

What’s on offer: The renowned fine-dining destination is back with its multi-sensorial tasting menu — which makes for the perfect celebration dinner, business lunch or special treat. It offers a full chef’s lunch menu in addition to reduced menus for lunch and dinner, allowing guests to enjoy a full nine-course experience and still make it home in time for curfew. Non-alcoholic pairing options are available to complement the tasting menu. Those of you looking for the same experience but not yet comfortable dining out can get the full reduced menu delivered to your home. Strict protocols are being followed to ensure that guests are both safe and comfortable whether dining in or at home.

Where: Silvermist Wine Estate, Main Road, Constantia Nek, Cape Town

Open: Monday-Sunday, lunch and dinner

A word from Chef James Gaag: “We are trying to navigate these challenging times as best we can — not for the sake of the restaurant, or for personal pride — but for the 92 staff members, and their families, who rely on us keeping our doors open. It’s a delicate balance between making sure our staff stays afloat, and offering an exceptional menu at a price that will entice local diners to continue supporting us, all while ensuring everyone stays safe. It’s unprecedented times for us, and the industry — we’re all just trying to survive."

4. The Pot Luck Club

What’s on offer: The Pot Luck Club has opened to the delight of many a Capetonian diner. The famed small-plate eatery has adapted to the times with a host of safety measures and precautions in place to ensure customers feel as safe and comfortable as possible. These include the mandatory table spacing, masks and guest registers in addition to QR-code menu options, screens between tables and timers for kitchen staff hand sanitation every 15 minutes.