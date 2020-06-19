Aurum Cooks @ Home offers a pared-down menu, but with no shortage of choice of snacks, starters, salads, sides, mains and desserts. There’s also pizza from the Octo Bar; but perhaps more interesting is the Aurum home picnic, with a cornucopia of spreads, breads, preserves and charcuterie to choose from. It’s as good a reason as any to soak up some socially distanced winter sunshine. — Richard Holmes via the Financial Mail.

• To order, visit: aurumrestaurant.co.za/menus

3. UCOOK

If you’re tired of the constant “what’s for dinner” question, Ucook is the solution. Choose from a selection of menus geared towards various dietary requirements and order the recipes which appeal to you. They’re delivered with all the pre-portioned ingredients ready to get cooking and available in different serving sizes to suite your household’s needs. — Steve Steinfeld

• Visit: ucook.co.za

4. THE BUTCHER SHOP & GRILL

This stalwart of a steakhouse has been able to keep their butchery open. This means you can still get your carnivorous kick to cook and enjoy at home. Just call the shop, order your favourite cuts and they will be delivered straight to your door, whether it be a butcher-shop burger or succulent sirloin steak. — Steve Steinfeld

• To order: Johannesburg: 011-784-8676 or 081-375-7454 (WhatsApp), or visit thebutchershop.co.za

5. KOLONAKI

Kolonaki restaurant in Joburg’s trendy 4th Avenue Parkhurst strip has been a Wanted favourite since it opened in 2018. This chic little spot is the quintessential embodiment of Greece — it’s got the island looks, the vibe and the delicious kouzina (think spanakopita, souvlaki and various dips and pita).