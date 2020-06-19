1. DW ELEVEN-13
Back with its “Fine Dining @Home” experience, DW Eleven-13, in Dunkeld West, is making lunch and dinner exciting (and easy) again. The restaurant has announced that it will be delivering meals within a 10km radius. It has assured patrons every health and cleanliness precaution is being taken. The delivery menu features both vegetarian and meat dishes, ranging from baked butternut to hearty roast beef, by chef-proprietor Marthinus Ferreira. For more information and delivery times visit DW Eleven-13’s website. — Steve Steinfeld
• To view the menu visit: dw11-13.co.za/menu
2. AURUM COOKS @ HOME
Locals didn’t get much time to book a table at Aurum — the fine dining destination in Sandton’s sparkling new high-rise — before lockdown hit. Luckily you still have the chance for a taste of what chef Darren O’Donovan has to offer.
Aurum Cooks @ Home offers a pared-down menu, but with no shortage of choice of snacks, starters, salads, sides, mains and desserts. There’s also pizza from the Octo Bar; but perhaps more interesting is the Aurum home picnic, with a cornucopia of spreads, breads, preserves and charcuterie to choose from. It’s as good a reason as any to soak up some socially distanced winter sunshine. — Richard Holmes via the Financial Mail.
• To order, visit: aurumrestaurant.co.za/menus
3. UCOOK
If you’re tired of the constant “what’s for dinner” question, Ucook is the solution. Choose from a selection of menus geared towards various dietary requirements and order the recipes which appeal to you. They’re delivered with all the pre-portioned ingredients ready to get cooking and available in different serving sizes to suite your household’s needs. — Steve Steinfeld
• Visit: ucook.co.za
4. THE BUTCHER SHOP & GRILL
This stalwart of a steakhouse has been able to keep their butchery open. This means you can still get your carnivorous kick to cook and enjoy at home. Just call the shop, order your favourite cuts and they will be delivered straight to your door, whether it be a butcher-shop burger or succulent sirloin steak. — Steve Steinfeld
• To order: Johannesburg: 011-784-8676 or 081-375-7454 (WhatsApp), or visit thebutchershop.co.za
5. KOLONAKI
Kolonaki restaurant in Joburg’s trendy 4th Avenue Parkhurst strip has been a Wanted favourite since it opened in 2018. This chic little spot is the quintessential embodiment of Greece — it’s got the island looks, the vibe and the delicious kouzina (think spanakopita, souvlaki and various dips and pita).
While the luxury of knocking back a few glasses of rosé under its bamboo pergola for a couple of hours is out of the question, you will be pleased to know that the restaurant is now open for take-aways during level 3 of lockdown.
In a heartfelt message to its patrons, Kolonaki said, “We would love to see you all back with us soon. Until then we hope you all stay safe. We look forward to you letting us do the cooking for you.” — Kath Kesselaar
• View the online delivery menu: kolonaki.co.za/collections/