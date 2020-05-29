Kolonaki restaurant in Joburg’s trendy 4th Avenue Parkhurst strip has been a Wanted favourite since it opened in 2018. This chic little spot is the quintessential embodiment of Greece — it’s got the island looks, the vibe and the delicious kouzina (think spanakopita, souvlaki and various dips and pita).

While the luxury of knocking back a few glasses of rosé under its bamboo pergola for a couple of hours is out of the question, you will be pleased to know that the restaurant is now open for take-aways during level 3 of lockdown.

In a heartfelt message to its patrons, Kolonaki said, “We would love to see you all back with us soon. Until then we hope you all stay safe. We look forward to you letting us do the cooking for you.”

I, for one, am thanking the Greek gods and will happily relish in a few nights off from kitchen duty.

View the online delivery menu: kolonaki.co.za/collections/

Where they deliver: Within a 5km radius of Parkhurst (might differ on Uber Eats)

To order, visit: kolonaki.co.za/