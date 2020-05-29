One of South Africa’s top restaurants, La Colombe, has announced the launch of its new delivery option: the La Colombe Dine-In Experience. In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis and subsequent lockdown, the team was forced to temporarily close the doors of its renowned eateries. Now, as we are about to enter level 3, the chefs are firing up the ovens, sharpening their knives, and heating up the sous vide to prepare their gourmet fare for home enjoyment.

“The team has never been more excited to be back in the kitchen. We look forward to the challenges that lie ahead and continuing to create experiences, this time from the comfort of your own home,” says Scot Kirton, chef proprietor of La Colombe group.

Diners can expect a nine-course gastronomic experience, which includes an assortment of La Colombe classics as well as dishes conceptualised specially for the project. Keeping true to form, the meal concludes with a miniature version of a dessert “garden” complete with macarons and after eights. A clever little touch that brings not only the restaurant’s food but also the restaurant experience to your home.