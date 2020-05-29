La Colombe's spectacular dine-in experience.
La Colombe's spectacular dine-in experience.
Image: Supplied

One of South Africa’s top restaurants, La Colombe, has announced the launch of its new delivery option: the La Colombe Dine-In Experience. In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis and subsequent lockdown, the team was forced to temporarily close the doors of its renowned eateries. Now, as we are about to enter level 3, the chefs are firing up the ovens, sharpening their knives, and heating up the sous vide to prepare their gourmet fare for home enjoyment.

“The team has never been more excited to be back in the kitchen. We look forward to the challenges that lie ahead and continuing to create experiences, this time from the comfort of your own home,” says Scot Kirton, chef proprietor of La Colombe group.

Diners can expect a nine-course gastronomic experience, which includes an assortment of La Colombe classics as well as dishes conceptualised specially for the project. Keeping true to form, the meal concludes with a miniature version of a dessert “garden” complete with macarons and after eights. A clever little touch that brings not only the restaurant’s food but also the restaurant experience to your home.

La Colombe's dine-in experience.
La Colombe's dine-in experience.
Image: Supplied
La Colombe's dine-in experience.
La Colombe's dine-in experience.
Image: Supplied

Executive chef James Gaag says, “We are striving to give our diners the same exceptional dining experience that they have come to expect from La Colombe — except this time, it’s from the comfort of their own home. Circumstances have meant that we have all had to adapt and innovate, so now we are bringing the La Colombe experience to you.”

The La Colombe Dine-In Experience includes:

  • Sweet potato pain d’epi, pork butter, olives, and garlic
  • Tuna “La Colombe”, umami broth
  • Foie gras and rhubarb, brioche
  • Yellowtail, slangetjies, Thai coconut broth
  • Kalamansi palate cleanser
  • Karoo lamb, salsa verde, Jerusalem artichoke, rib jus
  • Smoked Stanford, quince, oat crackers
  • Strawberry and bergamot posset
  • After Eight, coffee macaron

Where: Available within a 12km radius of central Constantia

When: Between 4pm and 7pm, seven days a week.

Order through Dineplan: LaColombeDineIn

Price: R750pp excluding delivery.

Enjoy La Colombe's fare from the comfort of your home.
Enjoy La Colombe's fare from the comfort of your home.
Image: Supplied

All proceeds from the sale of the dine-in experiences will go towards supporting the La Colombe team, helping to ensuring all staff members are supported during these difficult times.  

You might also like...

Three gourmet food boxes from top Western Cape restaurants to indulge in at home

These Cape eateries are pulling out all the stops with packages filled with goodies you can enjoy at your own table
Navigator
2 weeks ago

A review of the most popular restaurant in SA right now, The Kitchen

Steve Steinfeld reviews the home kitchen, the eating option taking the country by storm
Navigator
3 weeks ago

Six of SA’s top restaurants delivering fine dining to your doorstep

A few of our favourite restaurants will bring their fare to you during level 4 of lockdown
Navigator
2 weeks ago
© Wanted 2020 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X