One of South Africa’s top restaurants, La Colombe, has announced the launch of its new delivery option: the La Colombe Dine-In Experience. In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis and subsequent lockdown, the team was forced to temporarily close the doors of its renowned eateries. Now, as we are about to enter level 3, the chefs are firing up the ovens, sharpening their knives, and heating up the sous vide to prepare their gourmet fare for home enjoyment.
“The team has never been more excited to be back in the kitchen. We look forward to the challenges that lie ahead and continuing to create experiences, this time from the comfort of your own home,” says Scot Kirton, chef proprietor of La Colombe group.
Diners can expect a nine-course gastronomic experience, which includes an assortment of La Colombe classics as well as dishes conceptualised specially for the project. Keeping true to form, the meal concludes with a miniature version of a dessert “garden” complete with macarons and after eights. A clever little touch that brings not only the restaurant’s food but also the restaurant experience to your home.
Executive chef James Gaag says, “We are striving to give our diners the same exceptional dining experience that they have come to expect from La Colombe — except this time, it’s from the comfort of their own home. Circumstances have meant that we have all had to adapt and innovate, so now we are bringing the La Colombe experience to you.”
The La Colombe Dine-In Experience includes:
- Sweet potato pain d’epi, pork butter, olives, and garlic
- Tuna “La Colombe”, umami broth
- Foie gras and rhubarb, brioche
- Yellowtail, slangetjies, Thai coconut broth
- Kalamansi palate cleanser
- Karoo lamb, salsa verde, Jerusalem artichoke, rib jus
- Smoked Stanford, quince, oat crackers
- Strawberry and bergamot posset
- After Eight, coffee macaron
Where: Available within a 12km radius of central Constantia
When: Between 4pm and 7pm, seven days a week.
Order through Dineplan: LaColombeDineIn
Price: R750pp excluding delivery.
All proceeds from the sale of the dine-in experiences will go towards supporting the La Colombe team, helping to ensuring all staff members are supported during these difficult times.