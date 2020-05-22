After weeks of eating their own home-cooked food every single day, South Africans are celebrating home deliveries. And after being deprived of the finer things in life, there’s no need to be ordinary when you can indulge in gourmet foods. Check out these excellent offerings if you’re in and around Durban.
1. SUMMERHILL ESTATE FOOD BASKETS
The LivingRoom at Summerhill Estate in Cowies Hill is pulling out all the delicious stops it possibly can during lockdown. Its fine-dining baskets aren’t your average delivery: the four-course surprise menu changes weekly and includes sourdough bread and butter, soup, a starter, main course, and dessert. The menu for this week includes fennel bisque and Lesotho trout; chicken rillette, carrot and gooseberry; wagyu short rib and a chocolate dessert. Baskets cost R385 per person and delivery will be starting this Saturday, 23 May.
It also offers LivingRoom food baskets filled with a mix of fresh produce and pre-cooked meals that you can finish in your kitchen. Baskets contain a three-course meal and sourdough bread and cost R520 for two people and R1 020 for five people. Baskets are delivered on Mondays and Tuesdays.
Visit Summerhill’s Facebook page to view its weekly basket menus.
• To order a basket, call or WhatsApp Summerhill Estate on 063-529-1966 or email livingroom@summerhillkzn.com.
2. SAGRA FOODS DINE-IN BOXES
Sagra Foods has been very busy putting together and delivering fantastic dine-in boxes. Each box is filled with essential ingredients to make and enjoy a specific dish at home. Available to order are: a paella box (R500), a pizza box (R300), a salmon bagel box (R300), a bagel burger box (R550) a charcuterie box (R275), a venison box (R400), a pasta box (R300) and a delightful brownie box (R450). Each box contains enough ingredients to make a few portions of each dish, from scratch.
Visit Sagra’s website for a full list and description of available dine-in boxes. Delivery is available in Durban North, Durban Central, Morningside, Ballito, and Umhlanga.
• You can order online, WhatsApp your order to 071-316-1553 or email kzn@sagrafoods.com.
3. 45 EAT STREET HOME DELIVERIES
KZN favourite, 45 East Street in Ballito has made its delicious restaurant meals available for home delivery. You can order starters, mains, pizza, and sushi from a shorter version of the restaurant menu you have come to love, including favourites such as chicken livers, jalapeno poppers, lamb curry and Gnudi Verdi dumplings.
To overcome challenges faced with Mr D and Uber Eats, it’s operating their own in-house delivery service with free delivery from Westbrook to Sheffield. The restaurant is open for delivery from Tuesdays to Sundays from 11:00 to 18:30.
For the full delivery menu, visit 45oneatstreet.co.za.
• To place an order, phone 45 Eat Street on 087-460-0085 or 032-586-8168, WhatsApp 071-292-1263 or email info@45oneatstreet.co.za. Orders need to be a minimum of R200.
4. FOOD BY ANDREW DRAPER
Food by Andrew Draper is catering just for you. The fine-dining catering company started its home delivery service at the beginning of May and offers a different menu every day, seven days a week. Emphasising freshness, flavour, and nutrition, it only takes 20 orders a day making this a rather exclusive delivery service. Each meal serves four people and prices range between R400 to R650 per meal.
If pepper-crusted beef fillet with a rocket salad and crisp waffle potatoes served with a béarnaise sauce and roasted fresh vegetables isn’t your cup of tea, vegetarian options like homemade ricotta tortellini tossed in a herb and garlic butter with parmesan shavings, olives, and roasted artichokes smothered in a Napoli sauce surely will be.
Desserts the likes of crème bruleé, triple-chocolate brownies and vanilla and black cherry sponge cake with cream-cheese vanilla buttercream and toasted almond praline are also available every day.
Orders need to be placed by Friday for delivery the following week and deliveries take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays. and Sundays via two delivery routes: from Westville to Hillcrest and Glenwood to Umhlanga.
• Check out Food by Andrew Draper’s Facebook page, WhatsApp 084-590-8681 or email andrew@andrewdraper.co.za for weekly menus and to place your order.