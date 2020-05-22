After weeks of eating their own home-cooked food every single day, South Africans are celebrating home deliveries. And after being deprived of the finer things in life, there’s no need to be ordinary when you can indulge in gourmet foods. Check out these excellent offerings if you’re in and around Durban.

1. SUMMERHILL ESTATE FOOD BASKETS

The LivingRoom at Summerhill Estate in Cowies Hill is pulling out all the delicious stops it possibly can during lockdown. Its fine-dining baskets aren’t your average delivery: the four-course surprise menu changes weekly and includes sourdough bread and butter, soup, a starter, main course, and dessert. The menu for this week includes fennel bisque and Lesotho trout; chicken rillette, carrot and gooseberry; wagyu short rib and a chocolate dessert. Baskets cost R385 per person and delivery will be starting this Saturday, 23 May.

It also offers LivingRoom food baskets filled with a mix of fresh produce and pre-cooked meals that you can finish in your kitchen. Baskets contain a three-course meal and sourdough bread and cost R520 for two people and R1 020 for five people. Baskets are delivered on Mondays and Tuesdays.