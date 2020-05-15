Restaurants have been hard-hit by lockdown restrictions which have forced them to close their doors. But, now that home deliveries are possible, many are finding creative ways of making their gourmet food available to you once again – and some are doing it with flair. Here are three for foodies in the Western Cape which will tick all the right boxes.
1. WOLFGAT HAMPERS
Wolfgat, the eatery in Paternoster that surged onto foodie’s radars after being named Restaurant of the Year at the inaugural World Restaurant Awards last year, has created interactive hampers which will bring their iconic fresh flavours straight from their kitchen to yours.
A hamper for two includes four courses inspired by their autumn 2020 menu. It promises to be an immersive experience as the elements of the meal are delivered cold, with instructions on how to cook, reheat or finish the dish at home. Each box contains sourdough bread and homemade butter; seasonal snacks; a black or white mussel soup starter; a main course of Verlorenvlei lamb, mushroom and kelp and a dessert you can finish baking in your kitchen.
Typical of Wolfgat’s attention to detail, the hampers include special touches to lift your spirits: a map of the Strandveld, a painting of the view from Wolfgat’s veranda by chef Kobus van der Merwe and a Wolfgat playlist to listen to while you indulge.
Each box costs R800 and is available to pre-order on their website. Deliveries take place on Fridays and Saturdays and orders need to be placed on Thursday at the latest. They offer delivery to Paternoster and surrounding areas, including Vredenburg, St Helena, Jacobsbaai, Saldanha and Langebaan.
• Visit their website for more information or to place an order.
2. LUKE DALE ROBERTS LOCKDOWN HAMPERS
Revered chef Luke Dale Roberts from Cape Town’s The Test Kitchen is taking gourmet delivery to the next level with his version of lockdown hampers containing a week’s worth of goodies to cook with. There are three hampers to choose from, each filled with mouth-watering delicacies.
Hamper A costs R1,800 and includes 14 items to make meals with for a week, including slow-smoked ocean salmon; duck and pork belly country pate; a chicken, leek and mushroom pie; horseradish creme fraiche; apple chutney; an assortment of cheeses; rose-scented meringues and vanilla mascarpone .
With 15 items to cook with for a week, hamper B costs R3,000 and includes goodies such as juniper and citrus cured salmon gravadlax; chicken liver and porcini parfait; individual beef wellingtons; Dale Roberts’s prawn cocktail; fennel, apple and tarragon slaw and Spanish-style burnt orange and pistachio frangipane.
The epitome of deliciousness is hamper C, which costs R5,000, and includes 20 items to cook with for a week, including goat cheese mousse; crayfish and yuzu salad; slow-smoked Norwegian salmon fillet; braised lamb shank pies; salt-baked celeriac and truffle salad; wagyu rib eye and pears poached in mulled wine.
Hampers are delivered three days after you’ve placed your order on the website, and made your payment, and deliveries can be made throughout Cape Town. Special arrangements can be made if you don’t fall within the specified delivery areas on the website. Bottom of Form
• Visit Dale Robert’s website for more information or to place an order.
LDR boxes will be available for delivery in Johannesburg from May 18.
3. BOSCHENDAL TASTE BOXES
The beautiful Boschendal wine estate in Franschhoek is putting together “Taste Boschendal” boxes filled with delicacies from their farm shop in the Werf Restaurant.
The boxes, which are available for pre-order daily, are filled with farm essentials to cook with and enjoy at home. They are packaged for two or four people and include a selection of quality meat from their butcher such as bacon, breakfast sausages, ribs, steak and biltong; free-range eggs and bread from their bakery.
Boxes are available from R325 and orders can be placed with Boschendal’s reservations team via email or phone before noon and will be available for collection from their pop-up farm shop in the Werf Restaurant the following day.
• Visit their website to download their weekly menu and get in touch to place your order.