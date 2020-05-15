Hamper A costs R1,800 and includes 14 items to make meals with for a week, including slow-smoked ocean salmon; duck and pork belly country pate; a chicken, leek and mushroom pie; horseradish creme fraiche; apple chutney; an assortment of cheeses; rose-scented meringues and vanilla mascarpone .

With 15 items to cook with for a week, hamper B costs R3,000 and includes goodies such as juniper and citrus cured salmon gravadlax; chicken liver and porcini parfait; individual beef wellingtons; Dale Roberts’s prawn cocktail; fennel, apple and tarragon slaw and Spanish-style burnt orange and pistachio frangipane.

The epitome of deliciousness is hamper C, which costs R5,000, and includes 20 items to cook with for a week, including goat cheese mousse; crayfish and yuzu salad; slow-smoked Norwegian salmon fillet; braised lamb shank pies; salt-baked celeriac and truffle salad; wagyu rib eye and pears poached in mulled wine.

Hampers are delivered three days after you’ve placed your order on the website, and made your payment, and deliveries can be made throughout Cape Town. Special arrangements can be made if you don’t fall within the specified delivery areas on the website. Bottom of Form

• Visit Dale Robert’s website for more information or to place an order.

LDR boxes will be available for delivery in Johannesburg from May 18.

3. BOSCHENDAL TASTE BOXES

The beautiful Boschendal wine estate in Franschhoek is putting together “Taste Boschendal” boxes filled with delicacies from their farm shop in the Werf Restaurant.