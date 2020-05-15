Now that home deliveries are possible, many restaurants are finding creative ways of making their gourmet food available to you once again – and some are doing it with flair. Here’s what three of the big guns are offering.
1. LUKE DALE ROBERTS:
LDR — yes he of The Test Kitchen and Pot Luck Club fame — is taking food delivery to the next level.
To start with, he and his team have concocted a handful of hampers to choose from. Each one is filled with mouth-watering delicacies (and all are differentiated by size or dietary requirements).
The epitome of deliciousness is hamper C, which costs R4,500, and includes 20 items you can spread out over a week. It includes crayfish and yuzu salad; slow-smoked Norwegian salmon fillet; braised lamb-shank pies; salt-baked celeriac and truffle salad; Beef wellington Rossini and pears poached in mulled wine. (Ed’s note: I admit to having gorged on this mountain of food with my family, and it was exceptional). These are available in Joburg and Cape Town.
Add to that, Capetonians can also order deliveries from the Pot Luck Club. It’s pretty exciting really. You can get the Asian-inspired tapas that we always adore at the restaurant (think Cape-Malay kingklip with a brioche bun and braaied Asian pork rib with slaw) deposited right at your door.
2. BOSCHENDAL
The beautiful Boschendal wine estate in Franschhoek is putting together “Taste Boschendal” boxes filled with delicacies from its farm shop in the Werf Restaurant.
The boxes, which are available for pre-order daily, are filled with farm essentials to cook with and enjoy at home. They are packaged for two or four people and include a selection of quality meat such as bacon, breakfast sausages, ribs, and biltong from the estate’s butchery, plus free-range eggs and fresh-baked bread
Boxes are available from R325 and orders can be placed with Boschendal’s reservations team via email or phone before noon, and will be available for collection from their pop-up farm shop in the Werf Restaurant the following day.
3. WOLFGAT
Wolfgat, the renowned eatery in Paternoster that won Restaurant of the Year at the inaugural World Restaurant Awards last year, has gone interactive.
A hamper for two includes four courses inspired by its autumn 2020 menu. It promises to be an immersive experience as the elements of the meal are delivered cold, with instructions on how to cook, reheat, or finish the dish at home. Each box contains sourdough bread and homemade butter; seasonal snacks; a black or white mussel soup starter; a main course of Verlorenvlei lamb, mushroom and kelp; and a dessert you can finish baking in your kitchen.
Typical of Wolfgat’s attention to detail, the hampers include special touches to lift your spirits: a map of the Strandveld, a painting of the view from Wolfgat’s veranda by chef Kobus van der Merwe,and even a special Wolfgat playlist to listen to while you indulge.
Each box costs R800 and can be ordered online. Deliveries take place on Fridays and Saturdays and orders need to be placed on Thursday at the latest. Wolfgat offers delivery to Paternoster and surrounding areas, and limited boxes to Cape Town too.
• From the June issue of Wanted 2020.