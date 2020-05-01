As we move on to Level 4 of lockdown, restaurants will be able to open – for delivery only. While we might not be able to enjoy the luxe settings and impeccable service of our favourite eateries, we can still enjoy their food. These chefs are dishing up their gastronomic delights for our home enjoyment.

CAPE TOWN

1. Fyn

The most stylish restaurant in Cape Town, with its South African-Japanese fusion cuisine to match, has announced the launch of FYN from HOME. The pre-order menu is live on the Fyn website and orders can be placed for next-day delivery. Chef-proprietor Peter Tempelhoff is offering two menus for diners to choose from. The Fyn Experience, a multi-course tasting menu similar to what one would expect when dining in the restaurant, boasts multiple starters, including a bread course, a choice of two mains and a dessert. We’re salivating over the seared Cape salmon trout served with soba noodles and blue Pacific prawns. The pared-back Fyn Family menu has a family style-main, plus bread, salad and dessert. We have our eye on the free-range beef Wellington with roast carrots and shallots finished with truffle jus.

• To view the menu visit: fynrestaurant.com

2. Essentials by Ryan Cole

The talented head chef and co-owner of Salsify at The Roundhouse has started his own food and meal delivery service Essentials by Ryan Cole. The chef will be delivering the likes of freshly baked breads, croissants and quiches, as well as fresh Jersey cow milk and cream (supporting their supplier) and more. There’s also a dinner-for-two offering - a two-course meal with the option of dessert. This week’s menu features fire-roasted kingklip with couscous salad for starters and a free-range chicken pie, complete with sides, for mains. A plum and vanilla cheesecake could round off the meal, if you go for dessert.

• To view the menu visit: instagram.com/essentialsbyryancole

JOHANNESBURG

3. Aurum

The recently opened Joburg hotspot has set up Aurum Cooks @ Home with a menu described as being “true to form but not as serious”. Designed by chefs Paulo Santo, Darren O’Donovan and Lisa de Beer, the menu features an array of snacks, starters, salads, sides, mains and desserts. These range from gourmet risottos (choose between mushroom and seafood), slow-roasted pork belly and sous vide chicken roulade to the more casual pizza offering from their poolside bar, Octobar. Aurum will be employing their front-of-house team to assist with deliveries - within a 10km radius of the restaurant.

• To view the menu visit: aurumrestaurant.co.za

DURBAN

4. LivingRoom at Summerhill Estate

The forage-forward Durban eatery, helmed by chef Johannes Richter, is offering The LivingRoom Experience baskets. These baskets will have light and main meal choices, as well as a selection of locally sourced, sustainable and, of course, flavourful extras. There’ll be cooked meal options, as well as additions with recipes to make or finish off dishes yourself at home. The menu will change weekly but you can expect the likes of blue crown pumpkin soup, beef bourguignon and coq au vin, together with extras of kids’ frikadell meatballs, pickled pepperoni and pancake mix with plum sauce.

• To view the menu visit: @summerhill_estate

5. Fudart by Nardia

Nardia Adams traded in her chef’s whites to get her gourmet food truck up and running and is now a regular figure catering for KwaZulu-Natal’s premium events. In the wake of the lockdown, Adams has shifted her business, swapping her big orange bus for a big orange button, allowing her followers to shop online where she’s selling her frozen meals to be enjoyed at home. The menu includes the likes of Thai green curry with rice, farmhouse beef and lentil cottage pie, harissa chicken melanzane and much more.

• To view the menu visit: shop.fudart.co.za