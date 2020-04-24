MARBLE AND SAINT

Chef David Higgs has raised an incredible R150,000 for his restaurants’ staff fund by donating the proceeds of sales of his cookbook Mile 8. In a further effort to bring in funds for his team, the avid cyclist will be taking on a 360km ultra-endurance virtual cycle tour, starting at 3pm today (Friday April 23 2020), together with his 2020 Absa Cape Epic partner Stuart Johnston. The aim is to sell one book per kilometre cycled. “We have such an incredible team at Marble and Saint – they bring the restaurants to life every day and now it’s our turn to support them,” explains Higgs. You can follow his virtual race via Instagram, @davidhiggschef.

• If you’d like to support, the book is available for purchase via the Marble website.

KOBUS VAN DER MERWE

The critically acclaimed chef behind the 2019 World Restaurant Awards Restaurant of the Year Wolfgat, in the village of Paternoster, has joined forces with the Paternoster Peoples’ Partnership to form the Paternoster Food Drive. The organisation estimates the village is home to over 750 households who will not be able to feed themselves during lockdown. The partnership delivers food packages containing nutritional essentials to those in need.

• To read the pledge and find out how you can support, visit wolfgat.co.za/fooddrive.

AURUM

The chef-cum-managing-director and co-owner of Sandton’s recently launched Aurum restaurant, Paulo Santo, has launched a Voucher Plan* page offering a guaranteed 20% in added value when you buy a voucher to use once the restaurant reopens. Through the sale of these vouchers, Santo hopes to be able to retain the restaurant’s team of staff and help them to support their families while Aurum is unable to conduct daily trade.

• To buy a voucher and support the Aurum team visit voucherplan.co.za.

ARNO JANSE

The chef and owner of trendy Cape Town eatery Janse & Co has partnered with Ladles of Love, a non-profit, volunteer-run soup kitchen to provide over 2,500 meals a day. This immense undertaking requires a huge amount of not only produce (Janse estimates that they’re going through almost a ton of vegetables a day) but also time and energy. The chef has asked for donations of food or money.

• If you’d like to support the cause, donate to Ladles of Love at ladlesoflove.org.za.

FARRO

This eatery has grown somewhat of a cult following amongst Joburg’s foodies. Husband and wife team Alex and Eloise Windebank, who run it, have set up a staff fund to help their small team get through these trying times and enable them to re-open Farro’s doors once lockdown lifts. “Reaching our target means that our staff members will be able to feed their families, feed themselves, keep their homes. The impact is immeasurable,” reads a message on Farro’s page.

• To donate to the staff fund visit: backabuddy.co.za/farros-staff.

*VoucherPlan by DinePlan

The popular online booking platform has come to the support of the industry by launching VoucherPlan, a free-to-use platform to help restaurants generate cash flow to survive the shutdown and support their staff. The offering is free of charge and the businesses get 100% of the voucher’s value. Support your favourite eateries by visiting voucherplan.