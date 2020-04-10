• Visit them in store at Number 2, 8th Avenue, Berea, or shop online at coltempo.co.za.

2. KAROO KITCHEN DELI AND BUTCHERY

If you’ve never eaten a cut of meat from Karoo Kitchen, you’re missing out. The butchers here pride themselves on the quality of their fresh meat and you can’t beat their biltong. Add to that a great selection of smoked meats, ribs, ready meals, sauces, preserves, oils and spices and you have the ingredients for a homemade feast.

Karoo Kitchen has two stores: the flagship shop in Umhlanga Rocks Drive and an express store at Flanders Mall in Mount Edgecombe.

• See their Facebook page for more info: KarooKitchen..

3. WE ARE FOOD

We are Food’s tagline explains it all: “marvellous food for your freezer”. Marvellous it certainly is and whether your tastes tend to the traditional, or something more inventive, you’re sure to find a tempting item on the We are Food menu. All their meals are made to be heated from frozen, quickly and simply, without compromising on taste or quality, and they include classic favourites, pastas, soups, curries, stews, vegan and low-carb meals, as well as sweet treats and desserts, all in a variety of portion sizes.