1. COL’TEMPO DELI
If you’ve been missing your favourite Italian eatery, Col’Tempo will put a smile on your dial. This gem of a store is full of mouth-watering morsels with a focus on locally made cured meats (they have a mind-boggling array of salamis and sausages). They pride themselves on their cheese offering, have the largest range of olives, olive oil and balsamic vinegar in KZN and a range of pasta and sauces to make you plan pasta dishes every night for the rest of lockdown, along with plenty of other temptations – harvest board anyone? Oh, and don’t forget their fresh sourdough which comes out the oven at 10.30am Monday to Friday.
• Visit them in store at Number 2, 8th Avenue, Berea, or shop online at coltempo.co.za.
2. KAROO KITCHEN DELI AND BUTCHERY
If you’ve never eaten a cut of meat from Karoo Kitchen, you’re missing out. The butchers here pride themselves on the quality of their fresh meat and you can’t beat their biltong. Add to that a great selection of smoked meats, ribs, ready meals, sauces, preserves, oils and spices and you have the ingredients for a homemade feast.
Karoo Kitchen has two stores: the flagship shop in Umhlanga Rocks Drive and an express store at Flanders Mall in Mount Edgecombe.
• See their Facebook page for more info: KarooKitchen..
3. WE ARE FOOD
We are Food’s tagline explains it all: “marvellous food for your freezer”. Marvellous it certainly is and whether your tastes tend to the traditional, or something more inventive, you’re sure to find a tempting item on the We are Food menu. All their meals are made to be heated from frozen, quickly and simply, without compromising on taste or quality, and they include classic favourites, pastas, soups, curries, stews, vegan and low-carb meals, as well as sweet treats and desserts, all in a variety of portion sizes.
We Are Food is family-run and the idea that food brings people together is a central tenet of the business. In keeping with this philosophy, they are working alongside We are Durban to provide nourishing meals, made using ingredients sourced in KZN, and delivered to camps housing the homeless during lockdown. For every R100 contributed, We are Food will provide eight hot meals to people in need. They have committed to covering all other costs, so every cent contributed by customers goes to keep needy stomachs full. They have several stores countrywide, as well as a full delivery service.
• Visit wearefood.co.za for more information.
4. HOME GROWN
If fresh, organic, seasonal produce from ethical and traceable artisan suppliers is important to you, you’ll be thrilled to hear that Home Grown at the Ballito Lifestyle centre is open during lockdown. The grocery store stocks organic produce mainly from small suppliers, so you’ll be supporting small businesses by extension, too. With several tricky-to-find items, like fresh nut milk; raw juices; gluten-free breads and wraps; dairy-free ice cream; vegan and handmade mayos; kefir; kombucha and a range of organic herbs, spices and superfoods, on offer it’s worth a trip out to stock up. You can order online and the staff will pack your purchases and bring them out to your car to maintain social distancing. Place your order by 10am for same-day collection.
• For more details see homegrownballito.
5. FOUNDER FOODS
Founder Foods is running online only (open for collections) during lockdown — great news for all fans of healthy eating. All Founder Foods products are as natural and simple as possible, with a focus on local and seasonal produce from small, ethical producers. There is a host of items to choose from on their online store, including ancient grains; speciality flours; beans and other pulses; nuts and seeds; dried fruit; fresh produce; dairy; eggs; preserves; coffees and breads, all packaged in an environment-friendly way (the store is usually packaging free).
Everything you need to keep your immune system strong and your conscience clear!
• Visit founderfoods.co.za for more information.