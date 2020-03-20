In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, people have been advised to stay at home and practise social distancing. Eat “out” responsibly, and support local business while you’re at it, by ordering from one of these Joburg eateries which are providing Covid-19-concious home-dining options.

1. DW ELEVEN-13

If you’ve ever dreamt of enjoying fine dining at your own table, here’s your chance. Chef-proprietor Marthinus Ferreira has announced his restaurant dw eleven-13, will be offering a fine-dining-at-home, call-and-collect service. The meals serve four and allow for the choice of roast chicken or a lamb shoulder both of which are accompanied by potatoes, confit beets, carrots and gravy.

Find them at: Dunkeld West Shopping Centre, Jan Smuts Avenue, Dunkeld West. Call: 011-341-0663. Email: info@dw11-13.co.za

2. THE LEOPARD

Andrea Burgener’s 44 Stanley eatery has an online store called The Leopard + which delivers an array of exciting readymade dishes from her restaurant to your home. Ready to heat and eat meals can be ordered from starters, mains and dessert menus or custom built from a selection of soups, salads, veg, meats and sweet dishes. Expect the likes of melanzane with homemade Jersey-milk ricotta, comforting chicken pie with a mini green-leaf salad and The Leopard’s famous brownies for dessert. Order online.

3. THE LOCAL GRILL

While it is remaining open, this institution of a steakhouse has launched “Local on the Go”. This call-and-collect service is aimed at their loyal customers who would rather dine in. They’ll be offering cooked meals, as well as produce, such as their signature steaks, to cook yourself. Order your favourite cuts, sides and sauces via WhatsApp, swing past to collect, and enjoy at home. Order via Whatsapp: 083-777-6695.

Find them at: 40 7th Avenue, corner 7th and 3rd avenues, Parktown

4. COOBS AND THE BRIGHTSIDE GROUP

Chef-patron James Diack has announced that his restaurants Coobs, Il Contadino and La Stalla will stay open during the crisis, promising to follow the strictest cleanliness regime at all times. The trio is offering a “curbside call-and-collect” service for those not wishing to venture into restaurants, allowing customers to order their favourite farm-fresh dishes and collect them in the comfort of their own cars. Go for the group’s legendary wild boar ragu (available at all three), Coobs’s refined bistro fare or Il Contadino and La Stalla’s pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven.