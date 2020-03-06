3. CRYSTAL BARN

This quirky guest house is a delight for all the senses but your taste buds are in for a special treat when you stay at Crystal Barn. The restaurant is open for dinner by appointment, so be sure to phone ahead and book if you’re not staying there. You really should treat yourself to a night’s stay, though, as that means you’ll get to enjoy two excellent menus — at dinner and again at breakfast, which is served out on the veranda overlooking the rolling lawns, trees and dam. We were served a tasting menu on our visit and each course was as good as the next, with perfect palate cleansers served in between. The steak was outstanding and I’ll go back just for the divine deep-fried churros with caramel sauce. Despite stuffing ourselves to bursting at dinner, we woke up ravenous and enjoyed every bite of breakfast, too.