1. GREI AT THE SAXON

Joburg’s finest fine dining destination, Grei at The Saxon, is the place to go for that special date night or celebratory dinner. Embark on chef Candice Philip’s gorgeous six-course tasting menu which boasts technically spectacular dining with an herbaceous twist. It is clever cooking and each dish arrives at the table pretty as a picture and bursting with the most beautiful of flavours. The wine pairings are second to none and include a beautifully curated selection of both local and international wines. Book now to experience Grei’s recently launched late summer menu Solstice.

• Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa, 36 Saxon Road, Sandhurst, Johannesburg, (011) 292-6000

2. QUNU AT THE SAXON

The Saxon’s Qunu is the perfect destination for anyone looking for a luxury vegetarian/vegan experience. Chef Jane-Therese Mulry has embraced the plant-based approached to dining and, in addition to modern, locally inspired cuisine, Qunu offers a full VegVegan menu, featuring an array of interesting and exciting dishes, with a strong focus on vegetables grown in the Saxon’s Sarapana garden. Expect the likes of grilled king oyster mushroom accompanied by textures of mushroom, hemp nut tabbouleh and rooibos gel and be sure to try the coconut rice pudding complemented by flavours of mango, pineapple, ginger and thyme.