Zeniya, in Kanazawa on Japan’s west coast, was awarded two-Michelin stars in 2016. It has a strong focus on seasonal ingredients and plays with the balance between tradition and innovation in Japanese cuisine. On his most recent visit to Japan, Tempelhoff and Takagi conceptualised the menu, which is intended to pay homage to both chefs’ commitment to provenance, minimal intervention and attention to detail. Speaking about the collaboration, Tempelhoff muses: “Although our cooking styles are different, we share common values, such as a focus on the purity of local ingredients. More importantly, though, we became friends.”

WHEN: Two nights only - March 13 & 14

PRICE: R3,500 per person (price includes wine)

WHERE: Fyn Restaurant, Cape Town

BOOK: info@fynrestaurant.com

RESTAURANT MOSAIC and FLOCONS DE SEL

Chef Chantel Dartnall of the critically acclaimed Restaurant Mosaic will welcome three-Michelin-Star chef Emmanuel Renaut to her kitchen in April, where the two will embark on their “Four Hands” dinner. The collaboration is part of the Goût de France initiative which sees thousands of chefs across five continents celebrating French gastronomy and art de vivre.

The title “Mountains & Valleys” is a nod to the locations of the two restaurants — Flocons de Sel in the Megève Mountains in France and Mosaic nestled in the Crocodile River Valley in Pretoria. It highlights the contrast between the two locations, while celebrating the similarities between the chefs, both known for drawing inspiration from the nature that surrounds them. Dartnall is celebrated for her floral-driven, botanical cuisine, while Michelin consider Renaut’s dishes to bear his personal hallmark while also being close to nature.