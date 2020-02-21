45 on Eat Street suddenly hit my radar when a variety of friends and acquaintances started asking if I’d eaten there. Tales of fantastic meals prompted me to make a reservation in haste and my husband Brett and I were soon braving a rainy night to head up north to see what the fuss was about.

Stepping in from the downpour, we were welcomed by a crackling log fire — an unexpected delight in KZN in February. The warmth of the firelit interior was rivalled by the welcome from manager Ricky and our vivacious waitress, Sihle. 45 on Eat Street has the personal touch found in family-run restaurants, with long and fabled histories, and design credentials to match with stylish interiors. The enthusiastic staff spoke knowledgably about the extensive menu — starters, mains, pizzas, salads, sushi, kids’ meals and desserts along with a good selection of drinks - and I wondered whether the flavour would match their fervour.

I needn’t have worried … my portion of (highly recommended) arancini as a starter was delicious. Crisp on the outside, with a soft mushroom risotto centre that paired beautifully with the parmesan crisp, spinach and lemon hollandaise sauce it was served with. Brett had the calamari ripieni — tubes crumbed, deep fried and stuffed with halloumi, peppadews, spring onions and pine nuts, served on a fresh basil and white wine tomato sauce — which was just as good.