My mother was an amazing cook and slowly but surely she developed my palate without me even realising it would be something I could use later in life. To be honest, I still use some of her techniques and recipes even though she just cooked by touch and memory. I remember waking up on a Saturday morning and the smell of fresh yeast wafting through the house because, by hand, she had whipped up about 10kg of dough to make varying loaves and breads for family and for Sunday lunch. I loved her sense of hospitality and I’ve turned out to have exactly the same character. I run around to make everyone happy but don’t sit down and enjoy it myself. I think it’s a pretty good trait for a restaurateur to have. She encouraged me to formalise it, and do a bit of cooking after school, and the rest is history.

What should people take away from Aurum? Above all else, we try to create moments. People choose beautiful spaces to celebrate special occasions and it’s always nice to see people sticking around a bit longer — it means they’re comfortable here. That’s our job — to almost make people not want to go home — if nothing else to create the desire to return, to want to explore the entire menu. Whether it be a quiet business lunch that’s perhaps a bit low-key, or putting on a cocktail dress and coming out for a beautiful dinner, the memories need to be distinctively different but similarly significant. That’s what we’re all about. We have some fun things we do too. Some evenings, I run around with a Polaroid camera. We’re all so good at filtering things, and taking 100 photos, so it’s nice to have that moment captured spontaneously. It’s not about being too austere or too stiff and pretentious, it’s not about that at all.