House of Bravo, Florida Road.
Image: Supplied

1. HOUSE OF BRAVO, Durban

Florida Road’s interestingly named House of Bravo prides itself on being local and low waste. The stylish store stocks fresh produce and many items are unpackaged.

“By bringing in your own containers or purchasing some jars from us or using a biodegradable brown paper bag you are able to purchase as much or as little as you require,” says owner Leanne Hendricks. “Our fresh farm milk is sold in 1litre glass bottles and we work on an exchange system, just like in the old days.”

Bring or buy reusable packaging from House of Bravo.
Image: Supplied

The shelves boast an array of interesting items, including “Fauxmage” – dairy-free nut cheese – and organic cleaning products. In addition to the store, House of Bravo has a popular vegan and vegetarian café.

2. HOME GROWN, Ballito

Home Grown at the Ballito Lifestyle Centre is the brainchild of Dawn de Beer, who began supplying locals with fresh, organic, seasonal produce in 2013. The grocery store stocks organic fruit and vegetables; free-range eggs; organic milk; full-cream cheeses; yoghurt; hormone-free meat and artisanal salamis, all with a focus on seasonal, local and, of course, delicious.

“We try to support local farmers, local initiatives and small-scale farmers and we stock only what’s in season. We are trying to promote a lifestyle which embraces living in harmony with nature,” says De Beer. “We are also trying very hard to be plastic free. We’re aiming to give our customers the cleanest, gentlest experience that we can to make sure that we are treading as lightly on the earth as possible.”

Home Grown's organic fruit and vegetables produce.
Image: Supplied

The knowledgeable staff, shelves full of vibrant, fresh food and the welcoming vibe of The Market combine to make this a must-visit in Ballito.  

3. GOOD SOURCE, Hillcrest

Plastic-free shopping is the goal behind Good Source in Hillcrest. The team’s aim is to give customers a viable alternative to purchasing food and other products packaged in single-use plastic. Co-founder Kim Drennan walks the talk and has long been passionate about reducing her carbon footprint and reducing the consumption and waste of plastics through reusing and recycling.

“We also want to support local because it makes a difference to our carbon footprint,” says Drennan. "We stock products and homeware from local farmers and independent manufacturers to ensure we stock the best quality, natural products that are kind to our environment and our customers.”

Home Grown's organic fruit and vegetables produce.
Image: Supplied
Plastic free shopping at Good Source.
Image: Supplied

With a wide range of products from unpackaged produce - including meat, fruit, veggies, cheese, spices and dry goods like flours and cereals - to bodycare items, such as toothpaste in glass jars, and food preserved in tins or glass, there is something for everyone to begin their zero-waste journey. A café serves meals made from the goods sold in store and you’ll save R5 if you bring your own coffee cup. "Why pay for packaging that you don’t need or use," says Drennan.

