Photographs of the famous faces who have stayed at the Oyster Box Hotel in Umhlanga should give you a sense of just how special this Durban institution is: Charlize Theron, Prince Harry and Prince William have laid their heads here and their Serene Highnesses Albert and Charlene of Monaco held their South African wedding reception in The Pearl Room. The magical thing about the place, though, is that whoever you are, you don’t feel as if you’re treated differently from those prominent people – and every time I visit, I leave feeling spoilt.

The hotel has two restaurants: The Terrace and The Grill Room. The Terrace is relaxed, with pizzas served from the built-in oven and a hugely popular curry buffet, while The Grill Room is the hotel’s fine dining spot. And fine dining it is. The décor is sumptuous, with a deep-pile carpet underfoot, crystal chandeliers overhead, white leather bucket chairs that encourage you to unwind between courses and original artworks commissioned for the space. The service is stellar, too, with uniformed waitrons who place your linen napkin on your lap and fill your glass when it’s getting low. They’re skilled at Silver Service and being served your cauliflower delicately, piece by piece, makes you feel like you are at Buckingham Palace. Princes Harry and Wills must have felt right at home.

Despite the grandeur, the atmosphere is welcoming and our party of seven enjoyed debating the extensive wine list and discussing our meal selections.