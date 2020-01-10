Crystal Barn in Fort Nottingham in the KZN Midlands is a gem – pretty, sparkly and a real find. It’s a wedding venue and hotel which happens to have a very good restaurant, too. Overnight guests are treated to a delicious breakfast (more on that later) and can request to have dinner, which my husband and I did on a recent stay.

The vibe is a clash of styles and colours with a strong vintage feel. On paper, the design shouldn’t work but, in real life, it’s utterly charming. Saris are embedded in the concrete floors, crystal chandeliers hang from high ceilings and stained glass, turned timber, enamel signs, antique paintings and carefully curated collections of odds and ends are displayed on every available surface. Far from being cluttered, the effect is cosy and inviting and there are plenty of fascinating items to point out, examine and speculate about.

Our gorgeous suite was the perfect spot to relax for the afternoon and a walk beside the dam, which is surrounded by manicured lawns and towering trees, got our appetites going. Good thing too, as what a meal awaited us that evening!