1. THE GRILL ROOM AT THE OYSTER BOX

The Oyster Box is the Grande Dame of Durban hospitality and its Grill Room restaurant has been renowned for its five-star fine dining for almost 70 years. Beautifully decorated in blue and white, the thick carpets and artworks on the walls make it a luxurious haven in which to relax and enjoy a culinary treat and bottle of wine from their extensive wine list.

The service is outstanding with maître d’ Hendry Pakiri having presided over the dining room for 50 years. Executive chef Kevin Joseph’s menu is a combination of classic favourites - created by Bea Tollman president and founder of the Red Carnation Hotel Collection - the restaurant’s signature dishes and contemporary creations, inspired by current global trends. Unique touches include the authentic gueridon service, where food is prepared and presented at your table, and the vintage hors d’oeuvres trolley, with 18 “old world” appetizers to tempt your taste buds.