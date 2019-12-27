Abingdon Wine Estate in the Midlands is trailblazing in all sorts of ways. It is an award-winning winery in, perhaps surprisingly, KZN and recently its restaurant was named Best-Kept Secret in the American Express Dining Awards 2020. To say we had high expectations when we arrived was a bit of an understatement.

It’s surprising how much like a Cape wine farm Abingdon feels. Nestled among the vines, the unassuming building is surrounded by dining tables under the oaks – ideal for balmy KZN days – and boasts a cosy dining and wine tasting room inside. We opted for an indoor spot near a roaring fire (a novelty for us Durbanites).

We decided to eat first and wine taste afterwards. We took our time selecting from the menu which features harvest boards and tapas-style meals prepared by owner Jane Smorthwaite.