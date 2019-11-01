Basalt restaurant at The Peech Hotel.
Basalt restaurant at The Peech Hotel.
Image: Dook

Where: The Peech Hotel, 61 North Street, Melrose North

What: Contemporary global cuisine

The Name: Black volcanic rock is the inspiration here. It evokes a sense of strength and distinction and is a nod to the dark interiors of the joint.

The Space: A 38-seater eatery situated in the original heritage house of The Peech Hotel. The dark-grey interiors are masculine but pops of red from the plush velvet chairs and dark wood furnishings add a wonderful contrast.

Ceviche with squid ink tiger's milk, pickled radish, marinated cucumber and crispy quinoa.
Ceviche with squid ink tiger's milk, pickled radish, marinated cucumber and crispy quinoa.
Image: Annalize Nel / Dook

The Chef: Frederico Dias. Multi-talented and well-travelled chef Dias is a born-and-raised Joburg boy. He returns to his hometown having worked in top restaurants from the south of France to Mexico, and, most recently, under Luke Dale-Roberts at The Pot Luck Club in Cape Town.

The Food: Influenced by his travels, Dias has taken world-wide inspiration when conceptualising the menu. While technique is always rooted in his French training, diners can expect the likes of big, bold, Mexican and Asian flavours to be woven through dishes. The menu is small and concise, offering around five options per course. There’s a focus on local sourcing and a conscious eye when it comes to curation, with the hope to explore more plant-based offerings as the menu evolves and matures.

When: Right now!

You might also like...

Luxury, quality, gold: Everything you need to know about Joburg's new eatery Aurum

Get ready to nab a table at Aurum, the new restaurant set to rock Jozi's dining scene
Navigator
1 week ago

Botanical bistro bliss at Sandton's chic new spot Truffles on the Park

Good food, great vibes and possibly the best damn truffle fries you’ll ever taste
Navigator
4 months ago

From the October edition of Wanted 2019.

© Wanted 2019 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X