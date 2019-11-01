The Chef: Frederico Dias. Multi-talented and well-travelled chef Dias is a born-and-raised Joburg boy. He returns to his hometown having worked in top restaurants from the south of France to Mexico, and, most recently, under Luke Dale-Roberts at The Pot Luck Club in Cape Town.

The Food: Influenced by his travels, Dias has taken world-wide inspiration when conceptualising the menu. While technique is always rooted in his French training, diners can expect the likes of big, bold, Mexican and Asian flavours to be woven through dishes. The menu is small and concise, offering around five options per course. There’s a focus on local sourcing and a conscious eye when it comes to curation, with the hope to explore more plant-based offerings as the menu evolves and matures.

When: Right now!