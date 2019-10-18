My husband’s gin-cured salmon was easily the prettiest dish of the day. The bite-sized pieces of fish were adorned with a dollop of creme fraiche holding a pearl of trout roe aloft and plated among edible flowers and sprigs of dill. It tasted as good as it looked, especially when eaten with the homemade seed loaf for a contrasting texture.

Plates cleared, we sipped our drinks and discussed whether the mains would live up to the promise of the first course. They did. I went with my heart and ordered the crispy roasted free-range duck with glazed carrots, green beans, mushroom and lentil cream and hazelnuts. The new prawn tail squid ink linguine; oyster mushroom and artichoke risotto and charcoal roasted pork belly were all in the running, though, and I watched them emerge from the kitchen hoping I’d made the right choice.

Two roasted (and crispy as promised) pieces of duck, one a breast and the other a thigh, were complemented by the other flavours on the plate. The earthiness of the mushroom and lentil cream was the ideal foil for the richness of the bird.