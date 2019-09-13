Walking into the restaurant the first thing you notice is the sheer magnitude of the space. Triple volume with majestic concrete arches that dramatically cut across the expanse of the 140 seater restaurant, it is reminiscent of a European train station. The main interior’s dark wood, Namibian white marble and gold elements create a wonderful contrast against the industrial arches resulting in a space which is incredibly modern yet also quite classically elegant. The centrepiece of the space is the service bar a grand structure of wood and marble around which the restaurant is built around. It’s from this point that your dining experience is likely to begin, a drink before dinner perhaps before heading to your table or you may just make a night of it with a small plate and cocktail. The serious wine connoisseur will no doubt be drawn to the mezzanine level’s wine library - styled as such with bottles instead of books and big leather chairs in which to sit back enjoy a bottle off Aurum’s 99 bottle wine list. De Beer, will be looking after the wine offering and she hopes to create an atmosphere where guests are equally comfortable exploring and learning about new wines as they are relaxing with a glass of their favourite. Here wine is not to be intimidating.

Looking to the menu, Aurum is positioned as a modern interpretation of European cuisine. It’s not fine dining but its contemporary and clean. Inspiration is drawn from different cities and areas and given a new twist. There’s a key focus on sourcing local ingredients, supporting local farmers and ensuring traceability. However, there’s compromise, when necessity dictates certain elements will be sourced abroad, things like truffle and caviar, because as Darren explains, when you’re serving a product of that nature we want to let it shine and offer the best possible version of that ingredient to our patrons. Lisa describes the food as “dishes that we enjoy both cooking and eating ourselves – it’s exciting but we’re not trying to recreate the gastronomic wheel. The menu will pay homage to spectacular ingredients and there will be restraint along with the excitement that people look for when dining out”. It’s clear that there’s a collaboration of collective experience at play with each chef bringing their own unique touch, experiences, knowledge and creativity to the table. The restaurant will feature both a day menu and evening menu allowing for two subtly different dining experiences while maintaining the Aurum feel and ethos.

For Santo it’s about providing a platform for these young talents to showcase their passion, allowing for a forward thinking space that is deliberate and strategic in what they do. It’s important that theres a sense of purpose. “A night out in a restaurant is emotionally charged - no matter what the occasion - there’s an opportunity to create memories” and they’re there to be the catalyst for those experiences.

The restaurant is situated in the 7th floor of The Leonardo Building on Maude Street, Sandton and is set to open its doors at the end of October.