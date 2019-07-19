The food world – it pains me to say, as someone who works in and around it – suffers from more repetition, sanitised tastefulness and fad than most other fields. I’m not talking about food as in farming or the like, I mean the world of transformed and transforming food: cooking, shopping for food, eating out, and watching other people cook. Not that there is anything wrong with those activities, we love food and we love eating, but sometimes it all feels like the same colour palette (yes, that’s right, beige).

So here’s my shortlist of food related stuff to watch, read or otherwise engage with, which just feels a bit less like everything else. Some of it is daft, but the combination of winter, recession and climate change makes that imperative.

WATCH:

1. The Samurai Gourmet: Netflix

I can’t explain. Please just watch it. And make sure to start at the beginning.

WATCH | The Samurai Gourmet trailer: