Just over four months ago, up spouted Truffles on the Park — aptly named, since it calls Sandton’s beloved Mushroom Farm Park home. This pocket in the thick of business was begging for something new and inviting to reinvigorate the Daisy Street corner, and this chic bistro has nailed it.

The space, designed by Ryan Illgner of Blacksmith Africa Interior Design, was intended to give the feel of an oasis in the city. A gravel path to wooden stairs leads onto the grand, double-doored entrance, wrapped up in lush trees. You get the feeling you’re about to enter something spectacular, where natural elements take centre stage. And, indeed, inside you are greeted by plants aplenty, bronze and gold accents, plush velvet booths, botanical fabrics, and long, wooden tables (with the honesty of the natural wood highlighted — which I adore). The floor-to-ceiling windows offer scenic vistas of the park itself, though you can sit outside on the deck if you prefer.