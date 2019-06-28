A slab of pork stabbed with a syringe of chilli oil may turn off even the most ardent gourmet, but to Copenhagen’s gastro-provocateur Rasmus Munk, it’s all part of the fun. The dish — a comment on antibiotic use in pig rearing — is typical of the politically charged 50-course tasting menu at the 28-year-old chef’s latest venture.

Alchemist is due to open its four-metre-high, custom-made bronze doors on July 4, after a two-year construction job that has cost $15m, 10 times its initial budget. The restaurant seats 40 for a five-hour meal that, with wine, costs about DKr4,000 ($600). Despite the price, the waiting list already runs to 15,000 people.

The venue, like the food, is designed to stun. The 22,000 sq ft former warehouse has four kitchens, a three-storey wine cellar for 10,000 bottles and tables commissioned from Chilean artist Marco Evaristti. Above the main dining hall rises a domed ceiling on to which a dozen projectors cast moving tableaus to match the food and its message — giant squid pulse past ocean debris, for example, to highlight marine pollution.