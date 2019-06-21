Philip Howard held two stars at The Square in London for 19 years, and Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen has been awarded one star for the fourth consecutive year at his eponymous eatery in Nice on the French Riviera. Their restaurants are undisputedly fantastic.

However, holding “Michelin-starred” chefs in higher regard than our top South African chefs is unfair. Our chefs don’t have stars because Michelin don’t have a South African guide, not because they aren’t worthy. Our chefs are breaking boundaries and innovating in their own right, and I’d confidently put money on numerous one stars, a few two stars, and even possibly a few three stars being awarded should the guide ever make its way south.

A CHEAT SHEET TO THE MICHELIN GUIDE

Founded in 1900, the guide has become one of the benchmarks against which the greatest dining is measured. Contrary to popular belief, décor, service, and ambience hold no sway. Restaurants are judged on food quality alone.

The award’s five criteria: 1. Quality of the ingredients used. 2. Mastery of flavour and cooking techniques. 3. The personality of the chef in their cuisine. 4. Value for money. 5. Consistency between visits.

In a nod to the guide’s travelling roots, the stars represent the following: One star: High-quality cooking, worth a stop. Two stars: Excellent cooking, worth a detour. Three stars: Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey.

ADDITIONAL ACCOLADES

Other awards to know about, and the local chefs and restaurants who’ve bagged them ...