Czarnecki saw the scallops with their beautiful shells and wondered why everyone was simply poaching or searing them. It was one of those 10-minute brainwaves: he was going to use the whole thing. He wanted to cook it in its shell: the solution was a bread-dough seal, which would bake as it trapped the steam inside, cooking the scallop. The easiest part, he says, was the sauce: the scallops’ gills and mantles slowly caramelised in butter and deglazed with vermouth — this would later be poured into the shell and topped with truffle shavings before being sealed and baked.

4. THE PLATING

Understanding the curiosity of his guests, Czarnecki serves the dish in two parts. First, a custom-made tray of his own creation is brought to the table. In it lies the shell with its baked-bread crust, a fresh black truffle, and a test tube filled with the glimmering vermouth sauce. As he sees it, it’s a showcase of the simplicity of the dish and the three main components that bring it to life. It’s proof that sometimes the best dishes needn’t be overly complicated and that less may actually be more.

The tray is removed, and the scallop is plated with the same simplicity: removed from the shell, it’s served atop julienned leeks, with a last shaving of truffle, the vermouth, and a piece of the bread crust on the side. The leeks bring an earthiness to the scallop and truffle, while the bread is exactly what you need to soak up the bold, deep sauce. It’s a fantastically clever dish.

Czarnecki’s philosophy is one of a dish being completed when there’s nothing else to remove, rather than nothing more to add. It’s also about making people feel — this, he says, is paramount. At this level of cooking, every dish needs to evoke feelings — it should transcend being just a meal. That it most certainly does, with each course an experience of its own. “I’ve always thought simplicity is complexity resolved,” he muses, as if it were the most obvious thought in the world. To him, it is.