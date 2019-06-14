4. JAPANESE FINE DINING

It’s the cuisine of the moment, and it shows no sign of slowing down. We’ve already seen the rise of Japanese-style street food such as ramen, yakitori, and sushi bowls, but this year we wager the trend gets serious. Expect a rise in fine-dining takes on Japanese food, with multi-course kaiseki and omakase offerings, and a return to traditional sushi. Flavours such as miso, ponzu, and daikon will infiltrate menus.

IN MEMORIAM: Here we highlight some of the gastronomic trends we’re dying to forget

1. FOOD ON BOARDS

The appeal of unusual crockery has thankfully run its course. We were never fans of having sauce all over the table, and outfit, while your knife gouged into untreated wood beneath it. Same goes for squares of slate, shards of ice, concrete plinths, or other flat entities. Enough already. Bring back bowls.

2. ACTIVATED CHARCOAL

For a decidedly murky moment, smoothies, burgers, croissants, and the occasional cocktail all crossed on over to the dark side. Don’t get us wrong: we’re here for the health benefits, but we’d really like our food to go back to looking like it’s actually edible. That said, here’s a shout-out to squid ink, the original ingredient of the all-black everything. More of that, please.

3. MEXICAN FUSION

For a fleeting moment this was all anyone could, er, taco’bout. There were dessert tacos and sushi burritos, nachos assaulted with everything but the kitchen sink, and tequila in a mélange of flavours — with the resulting hangovers taking on as many forms. While we still love indulging in good Hispanic fare, it’s definitely time to ditch the mixed-up Mex.

4. ZOODLES

For those not in the know, this is a combination of the words zucchini and noodles. The rest is pretty self-explanatory. While we’re all for getting in our five a day and staying healthy, we’re purists when it comes to pasta. The same applies for any other pseudo-spaghetti substitute.

6. CRAFT GIN

Certainly the spirit of the nation for a moment, infused with the whole of the Cape floral kingdom and crafted in a variety of styles from clear to colour-changing. We think it’s time to go back to basics. Strip back all the bells and whistles, and enjoy a simple, classic gin and tonic.

7. UNICORNS & RAINBOWS

It’s time we bid adieu to glittered and rainbow-bedecked creations, horned or otherwise. The past few years have seen everything from cakes and ice creams to bagels and coffees given a fantastical twist. The magic is dead. Unless you’re eight years old, get a grip.