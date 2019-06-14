Hunting for anything with a pulse makes my blood run cold, but an invitation that was a little different caught my eye among a slew of e-mails. Tracking the objects of desire in this case would require the help of Lagotto Romagnolo dogs, which were initially bred in Italy for retrieval in water but are now used to hunt for “black gold”. The prospect of a day out in the Cape winelands with dogs was all the encouragement I needed.

The occasion was to celebrate the very rare and very edible fungi also known as black truffles, which are finally in evidence at Anthonij Rupert Wyne’s Altima Estate in Elandskloof near Villiersdorp. The dogs love nothing more than being able to sniff them out. It’s the ultimate reward for a project 10 years in the making – this particular plot was identified and oak tree roots inoculated with truffle spores and planted in September 2010. This is the first time that the harvest has warranted sharing it with the public.