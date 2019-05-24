My visit to the posh fishmonger made it clear how this can happen: nobody behind the counter could identify some of the fish in the fridge for me. Two large fish, squatting in a crate fresh from Mozambique, were definitely not what I was told — just because a fish has a yellow-ish tail does not mean it is yellowtail. The other, which I identified later on from my favourite fish book, was a threatened species and shouldn’t have been there at all. Nobody could tell me which kind of tuna they were selling, and those buying were none the wiser.

Of course we expect sellers – whether restaurant or retailer – to be more accountable, but that’s not always realistic. Whether it’s a supermarket or a mom and pop scale food business, money matters will always be pitted against doing ‘the right thing’. If prawn curry is the top seller on a menu, it’s going to take an awful lot for a restaurateur to remove it. What it will take, is for the eater, the consumer, to actively support the better practices and make noise about the worse ones. How seafood is traded, what’s caught and what’s not, is largely determined by our buying patterns.

GET EDUCATED

So I’m afraid that what ‘save the oceans’ means is: get educated. This isn’t hard if you go to SASSI's website and download the SASSI app which allows you to check out which species are which at a glance, and you can also get the FishMS SMS service which immediately answers your question on green, orange or red species status.

And ask retailers and restaurants questions: where is this from, how was it caught, what’s the story? It’s either that, or we won’t be buying any seafood for a long time.