New York – a world of great food and unforgettable cocktails. You’re sure to find gems, if you just know where to look. One must-try is fine dining Italian restaurant Del Posto.
Stepping from the street into the restaurant, which has a chic hotel-esque exterior, you escape from the noise and bustle of the Meatpacking District into another world as you close the door behind you. The high ceilings and dark wood and wrought-iron interior is reminiscent of a members-only club – it’s suave, but welcoming, and spacious, but warm. And the attention to detail is impeccable – they even offer you a stool for your handbag.
Del Posto is our chosen spot to break bread with members of the Pernod Ricard team and media from across the globe, just a few hours before the highly anticipated launch of Martell Home Live – the brand’s exciting live, interactive talk show, which celebrates talent across the music, fashion and food industries.
We’re welcomed by a waiter with a sleek wooden drinks cart and offered a Martell Blue Swift Sazerac cocktail that’s mixed and made at the table – right down to the seared and twisted lemon peel. It’s the perfect tipple to ease you into lunch. The drinks menu is worth exploring as it features a brief list of classic and Del Posto original cocktails, aperitifs and a very extensive wine list – including magnums.
For lunch, Del Posto offers two luxury options - a three-course set menu or a lavish six-course tasting menu. If you’re there for dinner, you can take your pick of five or eight courses and there is even an eight-course vegan tasting menu. The black truffle filled pasta, Tuscan shellfish stew and 28-day aged rib eye are just some of the dishes that might pique your interest.
The amuse-bouche of crumbed artichoke and a tot of the tastiest chicken soup is a delicious start to our meal. The bread course is equally delightful, with a ball of light-as-air whipped butter we can’t stop guiltily smearing on the warm mini baguette, which has stylishly tapered, crunchy edges.
The vitello tonnato con colatura – chilled veal and tuna with lemon basil and vinaigrette - continues the meal’s deliciousness. It’s suggestive of carpaccio but the surprisingly tasty, chilled combination takes it to new heights.
The ragu pasta main, which came highly recommended, was rather lacklustre for a restaurant which calls itself Italian. But all was not lost as the meal ended on a high note with the tortino alla gianduja con gelato al latte di nocciola Piemontese – the chocolate hazelnut cake with hazelnut milk gelato, a sweet, nutty treat.
Although the other courses far outshone the main, the overall experience definitely makes Del Posto a worthwhile visit if you find yourself looking for an indulgent lunch and luxury eating experience in mid-town New York.