If you’ve ever made your own mayonnaise, (which is a much simpler task than you might imagine), you’ll know that it doesn’t hang around for long, even in the fridge. But in industrial versions, the higher acid and salt plus (often) preservatives, mean that bacterial growth is drastically retarded. Stabilizers, emulsifiers and thickeners ensure that both texture and looks remain intact. Could more be going on? It’s all very suspicious, but we should probably embrace any aspects of industrial mayo which keep us out of the hospital.

Other aspects, such as the fact that the eggs are most usually from battery farming, are less cause for celebration. While the eggs create an ethical issue, on the health front, the issue is the oil. Seeing as mayo is mostly oil, we might want to consider what sort it is. Sadly, in virtually every instance, we’re eating canola, soy or sunflower oils, extracted with the aid of heat and chemicals. Unless the words ‘cold-pressed’ are used, it’s not good stuff, no matter what the manufacturers tell you.

Which is why, oddly, the mayonnaise that’s furthest away from being real mayonnaise might be slightly better. I’m talking about Light Mayonnaise (or ‘lite’, which hurts considerably more). What makes something ‘light’? It has less oil in it. But it still fills up the bottle, right? So, what could be replacing the oil? Water of course. In most light versions, water is actually the main ingredient. And while that almost certainly means big business just gets richer, I reckon that paying them for the privilege of ingesting less of their actual product, is a really good deal.

MAYO MATTERS

The Association for Dressings and Sauces (yes it exists!) has more facts about salmonella, preservatives, and why we need an association for dressings and sauces.

