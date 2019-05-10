It’s surprisingly hard to find a good hummus. Hummus – or hummus bi tahini, if we’re talking about the spread, because “hummus” just means “chickpeas” - has been around for hundreds (some claim thousands) of years, and yet we still don’t seem to have the thing nailed.

I’ve even eaten hummus in the places on the globe where the stuff originates that was at best mediocre, although I’ll concede that this might just be a matter of taste. There are as many versions as communities who make it. For me, and many others, the strong presence of tahini, plus a velvety smooth texture and rich thickness, are what make a hummus great. There are types which are thinner and lighter, or deliberately a little chunky, or almost devoid of tahini, and some strange people like those too.

The fact that the stuff is vegan is no doubt responsible for its current extra popularity. Which – as with the zeal around so many other “plant-based foods” – leaves me wondering why there’s relatively little interest in the farming/processing of the ingredients involved. Were these chickpeas treated with pesticides, killing flora and fauna, or were more sustainable methods used? Were they farmed using fossil-fuel fertilisers? Ditto the sesame seeds, lemon and garlic. Almost impossible to tell if you buy the stuff; slightly easier to determine if you source the ingredients and make it at home.