Ellerman House Banana Split.
Ellerman House Banana Split.
Image: Ellerman House

Zero prizes for guessing where we’ll be shoe-horning a stay next time we’re in the Mother City. We’ve just heard the news that beloved chef Peter Tempelhoff has been appointed culinary director at the divine boutique hotel Ellerman House. He will also be mentor to executive chef Grant Daniels and his talented team. You will, of course, know Tempelhoff as owner of FYN, the ultra-hot Cape Town City Bowl eatery.

The hotel is one of the always-refined Relais & Châteaux properties, so it makes sense that Tempelhoff, a celebrated member of their World Culinary Council and a chef with over 20 years of experience in Michelin-starred Relais & Châteaux restaurants across the culinary capitals of the world, would be a perfect fit.

Ellerman House Salmon.
Ellerman House Salmon.
Image: Ellerman House
Ellerman House Quail.
Ellerman House Quail.
Image: Ellerman House

Ellerman House owner (and banking doyen) Paul Harris says, “Peter’s food philosophy treasures, preserves and continually revives South Africa’s rich food heritage with contemporary flair. We know his influence is going to enhance our guests’ culinary experience beyond measure and allow us to express the individuality of Ellerman House.”

Ellerman House Steak.
Ellerman House Steak.
Image: Ellerman House

Our sources tell us Tempelhoff’s new Ellerman House menu will be launched in the Wine Gallery soon and promises dishes such as Karoo lamb with sweetbreads; parmesan pap; spekboom and pickled honey gremolata and jus gras. After hearing that, we’re booking a suite, and a table stat!

You might also like...

Fyn – the Mother city's latest 'it restaurant'

With views of Lion’s Head and Table Mountain, and its polished aesthetic that marries design and dish to perfection – Fyn is a delight
Navigator
2 months ago

The most exclusive bar in Cape Town: Bar Roc

Bar Roc at Ellerman House in Cape Town is reserved for guests of the elegant Ellerman House in Bantry Bay, but it’s almost certainly set to be the ...
Navigator
1 year ago
© Wanted 2019 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X