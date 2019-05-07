Zero prizes for guessing where we’ll be shoe-horning a stay next time we’re in the Mother City. We’ve just heard the news that beloved chef Peter Tempelhoff has been appointed culinary director at the divine boutique hotel Ellerman House. He will also be mentor to executive chef Grant Daniels and his talented team. You will, of course, know Tempelhoff as owner of FYN, the ultra-hot Cape Town City Bowl eatery.

The hotel is one of the always-refined Relais & Châteaux properties, so it makes sense that Tempelhoff, a celebrated member of their World Culinary Council and a chef with over 20 years of experience in Michelin-starred Relais & Châteaux restaurants across the culinary capitals of the world, would be a perfect fit.