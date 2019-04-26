‘Watch your salt intake’ is the usual way it’s put. Well, how? Do you have any idea at all – I mean AT ALL – of how many grams of salt you eat in a day? Of course not. The only way you could know this would be by only eating from packaged foods with nutritional lists on them, never eating out, and weighing all the salt you use at home on a pharmaceutical grade scale. Now, unless you have the time to get into Breaking Bad mode every time you cook, I think we can agree that the entire thing is laughable.

If you don’t know how much you’re taking in, then by how much should you lower your intake, given that the advised amount is so very specific? Is there such a thing as too little salt? According to mainstream thinking, not really. But this is dangerous talk. There is good evidence for higher risk of disease and mortality when salt intake is too low. And guess what, there’s no real no evidence for ‘high salt’ intake causing higher mortality.

Association is not causation. Ambulances are associated with road accidents. They do not cause them. Your body can get rid of excess salt, if your kidneys are healthy, but it absolutely cannot manufacture it. And it’s not just the sodium you need. Salt – NaCl – is actually more chloride than it is sodium, and chloride deficiency is a real thing.

Low-sodium salt is perhaps the most ridiculous end-point of the salt neurosis. What exactly is low-sodium salt? Seeing as salt itself cannot contain less sodium and still be salt, it must be something else altogether. It is – that traditional gastronomic delight – potassium chloride.

And why, unless you have a known potassium deficiency, should that better for you? It certainly can’t be the taste, which is every bit as bad as the idea.

SALTY READS

For some sense around salt, read: 10 things to be aware of by Zoe Harcombe’s and Dr Malcolm Kendrick’s reasoning on why salt is good for you.