150 kilometres. That’s as far as most ingredients for Urbanologi’s menu are allowed to travel, for the next 150 days (and then hopefully for the longer term). This is the challenge – named Project 150 - that head chef Jack Coetzee and team have given themselves.

The website blurb for this hip downtown restaurant went a little far, claiming that all except the spices are within this radius, whereas it’s actually all except the dry store (flour, sugar etc). Not that this is a criticism of the actual project, but just that whoever writes the blurbs needs to match words to reality. It is, of course, hardly surprising that these items aren’t that closely sourced, given the tiny radius they’ve given themselves to work with.

Locavore thinking in restaurants is all too often a lip-service trend, but Coetzee – who comes from a farming family in Zimbabwe, and therefore understands food well beyond the plate – appears to have a sincere passion around both the local issue and, what is nowadays called, ‘nose to tail’ (but should perhaps rather be called ‘stop-wasting’).

Coetzee is a talented and thinking-sort of chef, and has – as hordes of regular Joburg Urbanologi fans know – the technical vocabulary gathered from training at Silwood and years in top restaurants. This very background might also be what’s making his life harder right now... When you earn your stripes in the Test Kitchen, using high-end and exotic ingredients is a habit that’s hard to shake.