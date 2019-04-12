1. PINTXOS BAR AT SOTANO

Need a spot for after-work skinner with colleagues? Safe space for a Tinder date? Hell, maybe just a place to wait out the damn traffic? This new Pintxos Bar is your friend.

The space takes up the lower floor of Sotano’s Bree Street outpost and there’s no shortage of charm or pintxos — the Basque-country take on Catalan tapas. At Sotano, they start simply as tasty skewers of olives, chorizo, white anchovy, and peppers. The bowl of marinated octopus is superb, as are the rabas — deep-fried squid rings in feather-light batter. The sliced baguettes are more substantial, topped with anything from prawns and salmon roe to marinated bell peppers. Good for soaking up that glass of beer or wine.

The small wine list taps into some unusual local estates. Pity there’s not more by the glass. If you won’t finish a bottle, opt for the excellent house cocktails: The Bentley, which blends local brandy and Pierre Jourdan Brut, won’t disappoint. 199 Bree Street; 021-422-0567

2. DING DONG