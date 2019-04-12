The water use and methane emissions for rice – just one example - are more than 10-fold those of many other crops (and some animal products). So, why not worry about which plant-based items are used? Certain coconut milk brands employ monkeys as harvesters – is that plant-based goodness?

Plant-based agriculture which employs no-till, no-chemical, regenerative methods is responsible for less animal death and biome destruction than large-scale, industrial plant farming, where combine harvesters, pesticides and poisons are built into the system. So, why not worry about how these items are farmed? Rarely does that enter the conversation.

And it’s just as ludicrous to make a category called “meat”. Industrial feedlot farming is indeed an abomination on every front and you’d have to be wilfully ignorant or a sociopath to contest that. But, environmentally speaking, good rotational grass-fed live-stock farming is a massively different thing.

And what about the X factor – deliciousness - which makes any ingredient or dish worthy of consideration? Sadly, this small cardboardy (and very pricey) patty was a bitter disappointment. “Not quite as awful as other faux meats”, should be their tagline. A vast amount of processing and air kilometres went into this product. Just tracking the story behind the peas for the pea-protein isolate makes your head spin.

If anyone has an explanation for how this anonymous disc is better for the planet than a free-range egg from a local farm, I’d love to hear it. That is, if I can hear anything over the noise of a group of rich corporates laughing all the way to the bank.