Winter ushers in the season of comfort food. Paired with a four-course fine dining lunch menu from one of Franschoek’s finest restaurants, what better excuse do you need to sample La Petite Colombe’s winter lunch special menu?
Nestled in the Le Quartier Français Hotel on Franschoke’s main road, La Petite Colombe has been hosting locals, foodies and travellers alike since it first opened its doors in 2017.
The sister restaurant to the award-winning La Colombe Restaurant in Constantia which has received international acclaim, La Petite Colombe has raked in its own list of awards from being voted Best Hotel Restaurant in 2017 in the Condé Nast Hotel & Garden Gourmet Awards to being named an Eat Out Top 10 Restaurant for 2018.
Head Chef John Norris Rogers has put together a tantalising special winter menu inspired by seasonal foods. Given his experience as Sous Chef at La Colombe and success at La Petite Colombe, diners can expect to be wowed.
The menu features seasonal fare as well as sea-inspired ingredients like prawn and yellowfin tuna alongside gourmet interpretations of traditional staples like beef fillet.
Included in the regular winter lunch special are offerings such as fresh West Coast oysters served with gazpacho, coriander, jalapeno and shiso and beef fillet with braised cheek, swede, truffled kale, porcini and wild garlic reduction. Take your pick between Gonedsa Boerenkaas, walnut, apple and sultanas or Valrhona Caraibe, pumpkin, cocoa nib, orange and pecan.
A vegetarian lunch special menu all but pales in comparison, incorporating similar elements to the regular menu. Instead of prawn tortellini, indulge in sweetcorn tortellini prepared with lemongrass, coconut, cauliflower and coriander or herb gnocchi with soubise, pea, smoked garlic and chives.
Diners can expect to pay R450 for the 4-course regular menu and R835 with a wine pairing. The vegetarian menu costs R425 and R810 for the wine pairing option. However, if you’re visiting La Petite Colombe and want a full taste of their palate, their Gourmand and Reduced menus are also on offer.
For R100 extra you can opt for the “Meet the chefs” supplement between courses to fully experience the inspiration behind the beautifully plated food.
La Petite Colombe’s winter lunch special will be running from 12 April to 31 August and is available from Monday to Sunday, including public holidays.