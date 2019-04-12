Winter ushers in the season of comfort food. Paired with a four-course fine dining lunch menu from one of Franschoek’s finest restaurants, what better excuse do you need to sample La Petite Colombe’s winter lunch special menu?

Nestled in the Le Quartier Français Hotel on Franschoke’s main road, La Petite Colombe has been hosting locals, foodies and travellers alike since it first opened its doors in 2017.

The sister restaurant to the award-winning La Colombe Restaurant in Constantia which has received international acclaim, La Petite Colombe has raked in its own list of awards from being voted Best Hotel Restaurant in 2017 in the Condé Nast Hotel & Garden Gourmet Awards to being named an Eat Out Top 10 Restaurant for 2018.