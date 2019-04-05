But love or loathe them, those in the know say we need to start embracing mushrooms. They’re potentially a very sustainable food source: many species can double their size in 24 hours once they’ve broken ground; they use relatively little space; and water evaporation is minimal. But much depends upon the growing substrates used, so, as usual, it’s complicated.

I wish current vegetarian and vegan cooking would embrace the mushroom as something that can stand on its own tendrilly feet. A giant black mushroom roasted with garlic-parsley oil is far better as a burger alternative than the wretched meat-replacement patties that are now spreading over supermarket shelves like a plague (or a fungus, if you prefer).

Why the “plant-based” food movement seems to result in so much over-processed kak can only be because it allows big business to sell items for a higher price.

A locally grown black mushroom? That seems kinda dull. But a mushroom, quinoa, and activated-charcoal patty? Now we’re talking. Begin your day with a mushroom-infused coffee — I’m not making it up — and you’re really styling.

If you’re a ’shroom hater, a good variety to get you into the groove is the enoki mushroom. With a very fine texture, teeny-tiny stems and caps, and a really delicate flavour, even the fungi-fearing may fall in love.

