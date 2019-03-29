Visitors to Norway will soon be able to experience dining 5m below sea level in the world’s largest underwater restaurant, with a perfect panoramic view of the ocean floor.

Under, a restaurant in Lindesnes, on Norway’s southernmost tip, is Europe’s first underwater restaurant. The 34m long structure was designed by award-winning architectural firm Snøhetta. It appears to be half sunk into the water and rests on the ocean floor.

The restaurant was conceived with the environment in mind and will be integrated into the surrounding marine ecosystem in time. The rough outer shell of the building will act as an artificial reef, attracting sea creatures and kelp.